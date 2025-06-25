Kansas City, Kansas, police searching for missing 22-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

Amari L. James was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, driving a white 2012 Honda Civic.

James is believed to have left Raymore, near Dawn Street, in the direction of the Suntree Plaza Apartments in KCK.

The 22-year-old is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.