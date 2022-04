KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was involved in a potential abduction.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 7 p.m at a McDonald's near State Avenue and north 75th Place.

Witnesses told police the woman pictured below appeared to be taken against her will.

Provided KCK possible abduction victim

The vehicle is a newer model BMW SUV with Kansas license plate PBX0000.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD detectives at (913)-573-6054.

