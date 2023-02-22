Kansas City, Kansas police will soon have more high-tech help to fight crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas police officers will soon have more high-tech support to help them fight crime.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said the department is building a Real-Time Intelligence Crime Center to provide officers the most up-to-date information as they respond to calls for service.

The chief, along with Captain Kevin Fithian and Detective Cameron Morgan, hosted a Facebook Live session to talk about the new center.

For now, the department uses license plate readers and intersection cameras to provide information to officers and detectives.

The goal is to give an officer responding to a 911 call real-time information from cameras, license plate readers and shot detection devices.

"Everything I do is done to support patrol officers," Oakman said.

The new unit will use a combination of civilian and sworn officers, Oakman said.

Oakman said the department will be hiring for positions in the new unit and also said the department is always looking for dispatchers.

Another goal is to have the center staffed 24-7, but in the beginning the center may be open until 1 or 2 a.m.

Fithian said his plan is to have the center up and running by the fall.

