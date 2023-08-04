Watch Now
Kansas City, Kansas, teen dies in Lake of the Ozarks drowning

Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 04, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19 year-old Kansas City, Kansas, teen died earlier this week from injuries related to a swimming incident last month at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Yolanda Munoz-Garcia died on Monday, July 31.

Munoz-Garcia was swimming in the current around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, near the mouth of the spring at Ha Ha Tonka State Park when she went below the surface and did not resurface.

A bystander was able to pull Munoz-Garcia from the water, after which she was taken to the nearby Lake Regional Hospital.


