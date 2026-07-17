Kansas City, KS investigating fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Detectives in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing Thursday evening.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m. a resident of an apartment complex near North 10th Street and Ridge Avenue called on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a hallway with apparent stab wounds.

A suspect was taken into custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.