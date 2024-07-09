Kansas City, KS police investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police department is investigating a Monday night homicide.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland Ave. on a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the street by blunt trauma.

Two people were taken into custody as persons of interest.

