Kansas City man charged with allegedly selling vehicles, then stealing them back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with allegedly selling vehicles to buyers on Facebook Marketplace, then stealing them back.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson has charged Mamadou Diallo, 24, with six counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and eight counts of forgery.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

According to court records, eight vehicles were reported stolen between May and June 2025, all following a similar pattern.

Kansas City, Missouri, police discovered Diallo allegedly sold each vehicle with what appeared to be a legitimate title and bill of sale. However, each buyer reported their newly purchased vehicle stolen shortly after.

The victims' combined losses totaled more than $24,000.

Diallo is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $30,000, cash only.

