Kansas City man charged with hitting elderly woman with 30-inch metal pipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with assault after being caught on video beating an elderly woman with a 30-inch metal pipe.

Andrew Canaday, 34, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action in the attack early Friday morning at a Short Stop convenience store, 9013 East U.S. 40 Highway in Independence.

Video obtained by detectives shows Canaday approach the victim, who was sitting on a concrete pad on the west side of the building near a dumpster, according to a court document.

She tried to protect herself, but Canaday used a backhand motion with the pipe in his right hand to hit the woman in the back of the head, the court document states.

Police officers from Independence and Kansas City, Missouri, were alerted to the attack.

KCMO officers caught up with Canaday and arrested him.

Canaday denied hitting the woman.

