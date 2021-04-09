Kansas City man convicted after stabbing his father to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted Friday for stabbing and killing his father, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office announced.

Curtis Lee, 42, was convicted one count of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, officers from the Independence Police Department responded to 3500 block of S. Lynn Court on an "nature unknown" call on April 12, 2018.

Lee answered the door and officers located two Black males dead inside of the home.

In an interview, Lee admitted he had smoked PCP with his uncle. Later, Lee was in the living room of the home when his father walked inside the room.

Lee told detectives his father took a knife belonging to him, and proceeded to stab his uncle in a separate room.

Shortly after, his father called him into the room. According to Lee, his father said "it's going to be me and you."

Lee proceeded to grab the knife and stab his father.

A jury recommended life in prison without parole a prison sentence of life without parole and 15 years on the second armed criminal action conviction. He will be formally sentenced June 24.

