Kansas City man killed in Cass County crash Tuesday evening

Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cameron P. Searle, 30, of Kansas City, was killed when he crossed the center line in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Highway 58 at North Madison Street and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 just before 5:30 p.m.

Searle was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the F-150 suffered moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

