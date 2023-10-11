Kansas City man killed in Cass County crash Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cameron P. Searle, 30, of Kansas City, was killed when he crossed the center line in a 2008 Chevy Impala on Highway 58 at North Madison Street and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 just before 5:30 p.m.

Searle was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the F-150 suffered moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

