Kansas City man sentenced after selling 4 AR-15 rifles, marijuana to undercover police officer

Gun shop owner Jeff Binkley displays AR-15 "Sport" rifles at Sarge's Sidearms on September 29, 2016, in Benson, Arizona.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 20:00:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who sold four AR-15 style rifles and marijuana to an undercover police officer will spend 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Paul N. Ortiz, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after the transactions that happened in 2018.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last April.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, Ortiz admitted that he sold a Palmetto PA-15 Multi Rifle to an officer on April 9, 2018.

On that occasion, the sold the gun and marijuana to the officer for $1,300.

Ortiz also admitted he sold three other AR-15 style rifles to the officer on other separate occasions.

On Feb. 15, 2018, he sold the officer a Romak-Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco for $1,000.

Less than two months later and on April 3, 2018, he sold a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco and marijuana for $1,400.

On May 17, 2018, Ortiz sold an Armalite AR-style rifle and 60.4 grams of marijuana for $1,500.

 

