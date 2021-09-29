Kansas City man sentenced for attacking federal agent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after attacking a federal agent who was working undercover.

Nicholas Newman, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of forcible assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon and to carrying a firearm to commit a violent crime in May, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Now he's been sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, for the assault and 60 months, or 5 years, for the firearms conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.

The sentences relate to an incident in February 2020 where the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an undercover operation in Kansas City. An undercover agent attempted to pay Newman for an illegal firearm before a violent struggle ensued where Newman severely injured the agent, according to the release.

“Every day our ATF agents work to make our communities safer by trying to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals,” Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said. “In doing so, they often put themselves in harm’s way. Thanks to the bravery and quick action of these agents no lives were lost in an incident which could have resulted in tragedy.”

The ATF and the Kansas City Police Department investigated the case.