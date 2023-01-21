Kansas City man shot 8 times managed to call police, wait for officers on front porch before dying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who suffered eight gunshot wounds managed to call police, identify the man who shot him and wait for police on the front porch of a house.

According to a court document, Douglas Menser died Thursday about 90 minutes after the shooting.

Menser told officers Donald Crowe shot him and left the house in the 7600 E. 108th Terrace.

Officers set up an area canvas and found Crowe nearby, according to a court document.

Crowe told detectives he returned home and found Menser asleep in a chair in a living room, the court document states.

He also told detectives he slept for a few hours, then got into an argument with Menser.

Crowe told detectives he didn't shoot Menser. When detectives told him Menser said Crowe shot him, he said he didn't know why Menser would say that.

A judge set Crowe's bond at $250,000.

