Kansas City man previously on FBI Most Wanted list convicted of illegally possessing firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man with prior felony convictions has been found guilty of one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Cory T. Brown was found guilty on March 30 of illegally possessing a Glock 10 mm semi-automatic pistol. Under federal law, it is illegal for convicted felons to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Brown previously was indicted in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and was a fugitive for two years. He was however acquitted of the conspiracy charge.

Brown was listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitive List, and could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 14, 2021, FBI agents were conducting a surveillance of the apartment complex of Myron A. McMillan, where Brown was at the time of the arrest.

McMillan and two other people ran from the apartment when tactical teams approached the apartment.

Brown was arrested near the backdoor of the apartment. FBI agents found $11,072 in his pocket, alongside false documents. Officers located eight firearms, around 3.5 kilograms of marijuana and $3,188 in cash after executing a search warrant at McMillan's apartment.

McMillan was previously served a search warrant at a previous apartment in July 2022 where officers found two firearms and marijuana in the closet and dresser.

McMillan pleaded guilty back on March 8 and awaits sentencing.

