Kansas City man, woman face charges in incident where pair fled, fired at police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man and woman face charges in an incident where the two fled a traffic stop and shot at police.

Savannah Landers, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Cyvauodis Brewer, 36, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated fleeing a stop or detention, and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, Independence police attempted to pull over Landers and Brewer for speeding. Police said they were driving a white Ford Escape northbound on Sterling Avenue at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Despite an officer activating their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, the pair failed to yield and fled. As a result, a pursuit was initiated.

Court documents identified Landers as the driver.

As she drove, Brewer was said to have fired shots at police from the intersections of Truman Road and Northern Avenue, Truman Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard, and Truman Road and Belmont Avenue.

Police said multiple 9mm shell casings were recovered from each location.

The pursuit concluded when Landers struck a curb, which disabled the vehicle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Landers reached 97 mph at one point and drove into oncoming traffic on Truman Road.

Once the vehicle was disabled, Landers attempted to flee. However, she was quickly taken into custody.

Brewer was taken into custody after he exited the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Officers located a bag near the vehicle that contained a 9mm handgun, two baggies of methamphetamine and one baggie of fentanyl.

During an interview with police, Brewer admitted to firing the 9mm handgun. However, he claimed he only shot in the air, despite bullet strikes on the rear, passenger side and tail light of the vehicle he was in, per court documents.

Brewer also admitted another firearm in the vehicle and the methamphetamine belonged to him; he claimed the fentanyl belonged to Landers.

Brewer has previously been convicted of forgery in Clay County and tampering with a motor vehicle in Jackson County. Due to his felony record, he is not to possess firearms.

Landers has been previously charged with unlawful drug possession and making/attempting to wager on an excursion gambling boat while under the age of 21.

A court document stated Brewer should be considered a “threat to public safety if not detained” because of his “blatant disregard for the law” and his reckless endangerment of law enforcement and the public.

Landers and Brewer are both being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. Each is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

