Kansas City, Missouri, City Council votes to approve construction of temporary modular jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an ordinance on Thursday to authorize the design and construction of a temporary 100-bed modular jail.

The vote came after a polite but passionate debate on whether to fund the facility.

Councilman Johnathan Duncan told his colleagues he could not support the ordinance because he said the city needs to concentrate on rehabilitation programs so offenders get help with a variety of problems, including homelessness and mental health treatment.

Others agreed on the need for rehabilitation programs, but pointed out that the number one issue in the city is crime, and the city does not have its own jail.

“The City Council’s support demonstrates courage and commitment to making Kansas City safer for all,” City Manager Mario Vasquez said. “Neighborhoods, business owners, and community groups have consistently asked for this service. I’m proud of my staff and their ability to deliver a practical and responsible solution.”

The city’s jail closed in 2009.

Currently, offenders are driven to jails in Vernon and Johnson counties in Missouri.

No word on when the jail will be ready for inmates.

