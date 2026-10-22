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Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews respond to wall, roof collapses

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a structure collapse call Thursday on East 27th Street.
Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews respond to wall, roof collapses
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a structure collapse call Thursday on East 27th Street.

Crews were dispatched around 3:38 p.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of East 27th Street.

The front wall of a vacant building fell onto the sidewalk and a portion of the street. An adjoining building's roof also collapsed, per KCFD.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Both of the buildings were the scenes of previous structure fires. KCFD is investigating and Dangerous Buildings was requested.

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