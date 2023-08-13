Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze at apartment building on Hardesty Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are battling a 4-alarm blaze at a two-story apartment building in the 3200 block of Hardesty Avenue.

Shortly after 10 a.m., fire crews responded to the apartment and witnessed heavy fire showing from the building.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from the interior of the building, but had to evacuate the building.

Crews are now working to fight the blaze from the exterior using two ladder trucks and three hand lines.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after jumping from a balcony before fire crews arrived to the scene, per KCFD

