Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters credit employees for preventing ‘disastrous fire’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, are crediting the actions of quick-thinking employees in preventing what could have been a “disastrous fire” Wednesday afternoon.

Around noon on Wednesday, crews were called to a structure fire in the 7400 block of E. 12th Street.

The first crews on scene were informed by employees working in the commercial structure that the fire was on the roof.

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department

Firefighters accessed the roof and determined that a rooftop-mounted air handling unit had caught fire, and the fire was spreading through the roof.

A KCFD spokesperson said that employees using fire extinguishers and a fast response from firefighters prevented the fire from being much worse.

No injuries were reported to employees or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

