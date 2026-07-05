Kansas City, Missouri, man, 25, drowned Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned late Saturday night at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 9:42 p.m. Saturday, first responders were notified that the man had entered the Lake of the Ozarks near the five-mile mark of Lick Branch Cove and had not resurfaced.

Search crews were not able to locate the man Saturday night and returned to the area on Sunday. The man’s body was recovered shortly after 9:30 a.m.

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