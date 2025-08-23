Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, man, 52, drowned early Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned early Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 12:15 a.m, the man was seen falling into the water from a dock at Fan Hollow Cove at the 38-mile marker.

The man did not resurface.

The man was later located and pronounced deceased on the scene around 4:15 a.m. by the Camden County Medical Examiner.

