Kansas City, Missouri, man, 86, killed Wednesday backing over sea wall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 86-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died Wednesday night when he backed over a sea wall.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, the man was operating a 2003 Ford Edge in the area of Sportsman Drive off of the Little Niangua Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks when he backed over a sea wall into the water.

The man’s body was recovered a short time later.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.