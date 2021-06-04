Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in connection to Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, after telling FBI agents he climbed through a broken window to enter the building.

Carey Jon Walden was arrested May 28 for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

“I took pictures and video. I did not break anything. The police were present and I was not asked to leave. I fist bumped and ‘Devil horned’ the swat line,” Walden wrote in an account of his participation in the riot, according to court documents.

He also wrote that he climbed through an “already broken” window into a 15 square-foot area, where police guarded a passageway. He wrote, according to court documents, that he walked outside after hearing someone had been shot. He said he was not armed.

While being interviewed by the FBI in February, Walden identified on an image of the Capitol where he believed he entered the building.

Walden, a Marine Corps veteran, also shared photos and videos “from his activities outside the US Capitol” with FBI investigators, court documents stated. And when shown photos from a Facebook page of “Carey Jon Walden” that stated, “I had just climbed the west wall (sic) lol,” he confirmed that he had taken the photo.

One witness told investigators that Walden was his direct supervisor in the Marines and that Walden posted several later-deleted Facebook Live videos, some of which included Walden “climbing the walls and entering the Capitol,” according to court documents.

Walden’s initial appearance was Friday. His status hearing is expected to be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .