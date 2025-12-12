Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in parking lot shooting in June 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Jackson County prosecutors announced charges Friday against a Kansas City man who was involved in a shooting that took place in a parking lot over the summer.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson charged Marvillie Marshall with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and 2nd Degree Assault.

Police say a business had reported a shooting took place in their parking lot at 5940 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, on June 29.

Surveillance cameras caught the shooting, and footage showed about 150 vehicles in and around the parking lot.

A man identified as Marshall appeared running on the screen through the parking lot, shooting over vehicles and other people.

There were more than 100 shell casings recovered from the scene, and no reported injuries.

Detectives identified Marshall through social media.

A Jackson County Circuit Court judge set a $25,000 cash-only bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.