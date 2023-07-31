Kansas City, Missouri, man dies in ADV crash Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man died in an adventure motorcycle crash late Sunday morning in Clay County.

At around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aaron M. Stilwell, 25, was traveling eastbound on Highway H at South Mosby Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stilwell did not successfully navigate a curve in the highway, and traveled off the right side off the roadway down an embankment.

Stilwell struck a fence and was ejected from the ADV. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per MSHP.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted MSHP in responding to the crash.

