Kansas City, Missouri, man drowns over weekend at Wilson Lake in Russell County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man drowned over the weekend at a lake in Russell County, Kansas.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning around noon on Saturday, June 21, at Lucas Swim Beach at Wilson Lake.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to aid in the search.

With the help of boat sonar, a body was located under the water.

Divers recovered 43-year-old Andrew Williams, of Kansas City, Missouri, around 2:30 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS, Lucas Fire, Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Russell County Emergency Management and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all First Responders and Mr. Bill Hickert for their work in the recovery of Mr. Williams,” Russell County Sheriff Andrew L. Van Der Wege said in a news release.

The sheriff said the Williams family will be in his office’s “thoughts and prayers during this trying time.”

