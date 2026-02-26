Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges after allegedly stealing Greyhound bus, leading police on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a bus and led police on a chase before he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Preston R. Reiff faces one count of stealing, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree property damage, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Thursday.

According to court records, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a Greyhound bus station after a bus was reported stolen late Tuesday night.

A witness told police that Reiff drove the bus out of the lot, striking a wall, an automatic gate and two signs, including a Greyhound bus station sign and a KCMO “No Parking” sign, as he left the property.

Reiff caused an estimated $55,000 in total damage to the facility. Further damage to the bus has yet to be calculated.

Officers tracked the bus via GPS and discovered it was traveling north on U.S. 169 Highway/Interstate 29 in the Briarcliff and Houston Lake area in the Northland.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop on I-29 near NW 56th Street, but Reiff refused to pull over.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks near I-29 and NW Tiffany Springs Parkway, and Reiff pulled to the shoulder.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Reiff was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol after field sobriety tests were completed, according to court documents.

A Jackson County judge set Reiff’s bond at $30,000 cash only.

