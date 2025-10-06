Kansas City, Missouri, man jailed after spending night in judge's courtroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is set to appear before a judge Monday on burglary and stealing charges from inside a Jackson County courtroom.

According to Jackson County sheriff’s deputies, Wilber Mateo was spotted on surveillance cameras around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, inside the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence.

The cameras captured Mateo talking with staff at the Criminal Records desk before he disappeared to parts of the courthouse not covered by cameras.

Mateo reappeared on a camera at 7:30 p.m. — well after the courthouse had closed for the day — entering a courtroom “exit only” door that had been left unlocked.

He allegedly remained in the courtroom through at least 7:15 a.m. the next day when he was spotted by a witness.

The witness notified Jackson County sheriff’s deputies, who responded to the courtroom.

When they arrived, they located Mateo wearing one of the judge’s robes and carrying three bags. Mateo briefly attempted to flee, but he was unable to do so and was taken into custody.

Deputies discovered several miscellaneous items in the bags that had been stolen, including a small brass dog statue, pens and a sticky note with computer log-in credentials written on it. Deputies also recovered three laptops, data storage, electronic devices and miscellaneous office supplies.

Mateo was booked on charges of felony first-degree burglary and felony stealing of more than $750. Prosecutors requested he be held on a $150,000 bond.

Mateo was scheduled to appear before a judge Monday morning.

