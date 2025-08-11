Kansas City, Missouri, man killed Sunday from severe storms in Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died over the weekend from severe storms that moved through Iowa.

Shenandoah, Iowa, Police Chief Josh Cray said that around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, severe storms with severe wind gusts moved through a sportsman park where bikers from the Rooster Tail Ride were camping.

About 30 minutes later, first responders were called to the location on reports that a small shed had collapsed onto an occupied tent.

When crews arrived, they located Brian Seago deceased.

Shenendoah is about 60 miles southeast of Omaha.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.