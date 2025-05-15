Kansas City, Missouri, man pleads guilty to $418K business burglary conspiracy across 6 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his role in a scheme in which the conspirators stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from beauty and liquor stores across six states.

Gary Bailey, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to transport and possess stolen property and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Bailey admitted to authorities that between March 2023 and January 2024, he participated in burglarizing at least 23 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. The loss to those stores exceeded $418,000.

Authorities said Bailey and his co-conspirators brought the stolen product back to Kansas City before either selling it, giving it away to family or friends, or consuming it themselves.

On April 22, 2025, co-conspirator Donald Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to transport and possess stolen property, one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, and one count of money laundering.

Bailey must pay restitution to the businesses as part of the plea agreement, according to authorities. The exact amount will be determined at his sentencing hearing, which will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Bailey could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

