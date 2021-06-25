Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced for 2017 strangling death of 24-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life without parole, plus at least 30 years, for the 2017 death of a 24-year-old woman.

Cedric Russell, 29, was convicted in April of first-degree murder, first-degree sodomy, second-degree burglary, stealing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the strangling death of Ashley Geddes.

Officers found Geddes in June 2017 in a residence in the 10500 block of East 45th Place, where fingerprints and other evidence “led police to Russell,” court documents stated.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker handed down the sentencing on Thursday.

Russell also was sentenced to seven years for second-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle, to be served concurrently. He’ll serve four years for tampering with physical evidence and one year for stealing.

