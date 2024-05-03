Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced to 21 years for leading fentanyl conspiracy, causing death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court to 21 years in prison for his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

Dmitry Cattell, 24, was found guilty of leading a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in an overdose death.

Cattell pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2023, to one count conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crime and one count being an illegal drug user in possession of a firearm.

Between Sept. 12, 2019, and April 5, 2022, he distributed over 6,225 doses of fentanyl, per a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri.

Court records state Cattell's distribution of fentanyl resulted in an overdose death on May 18, 2020.

Law enforcement responded to Cattell's residence on four occasions while investigating drug overdoses. Investigators issued a search warrant at Cattell's residence after his sister overdosed from using drugs he sold to her.

Cattell's residence was searched on Nov. 10, 2020, and drug paraphernalia was discovered, along with a Taurus handgun with an obstructed serial number.

Cattell admitted to selling fentanyl to a woman who crashed her vehicle in front of his home, his girlfriend and his sister. All three individuals overdosed. He also told law enforcement that 1.1 kilograms of cocaine was involved in the drug distribution conspiracy.

Ten other defendants have been convicted in connection to this case.

