Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for help to find a missing 10-month-old baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for help to find a 10-month-old baby last seen Thursday night.

Olivia Rocha-Tyler was with her father leaving the area of East 18th Street and Ewing Avenue.

No information was available about what she was wearing.

Anyone with information should call 911.

