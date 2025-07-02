Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing man.

Deon Bell-Battles, 24, was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday near 108th Street and State Line Road in Kansas City, Mo.

Police said Bell-Battles is black, 24 years old, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Bell-Battles was wearing a black T-shirt, black, white, and gray shorts, and white New Balance brand shoes.

Police said Bell-Battles is autistic.

Anyone with information about Decon Bell-Battles should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.