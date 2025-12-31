Kansas City, Missouri, police looking for woman who needs medical attention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who needs medical attention.

Robin Cross, 67, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue.

She was dropped off in the area by a taxi.

Robin is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

When last seen, she was wearing a brown hat or scarf, maroon coat, and white pajamas with white slippers.

Police said she was carrying a red purse.

Anyone with information on Cross should call 911.

