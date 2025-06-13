Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing 81-year-old woman with early-onset dementia.

Happy Pahia was last seen walking in an unknown direction about 5 p.m. Thursday near the 200 block of 79th Terrace, according to KCMO police.

Ms. Pahia is white, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Ms. Pahia was wearing turquoise pants, a pink shirt, a tan purse, and blue house slippers.

Anyone with information about Happy Pahia should call 911.

