Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help in identifying downtown robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Detectives are investigating a strong-armed robbery, which occurred around 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2025, in the parking garage of Three Light Apartments at 1477 Main Street.

If anyone has any information or knows of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact the KCPD Robbery Unit at 816 234-5230, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

