Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help in locating missing teen, 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Brooklyn Guidry was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, near the intersection of NE 102nd Terrace and N. Bellefontaine Avenue.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Brooklyn is described as being 5’5” tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. There is no most recent closing description.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

