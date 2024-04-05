Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help to find a missing teenager girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl who needs her medications.

Savannah Pemberton, 16, was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday getting into a vehicle at East 9th and Charlotte streets.

The vehicle drove off in an unknown direction, according to a KCPD news release.

Savannah is Black, with a bleach streak in her hair.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Savannah wore a black hoodie and pink shorts.

Anyone with information about Savannah Pemberton should call 911.



If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.