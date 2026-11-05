Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for help to find missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department wants the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Alonzo Morris was last seen about 8 p.m. near Longview Road and Food Lane in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Alonzo is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Alonzo Morris should call 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.