Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Rocky Liberty.

He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Benton Boulevard in KCMO.

Rocky is listed at 5’10”, weighing 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jogging pants and black tennis shoes.

Rocky is in need of medication that he does not have with him, according to police.

Anyone with information about Rocky should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

