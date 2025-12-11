Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Thursday afternoon.

Narek Thomas was last seen about 1 p.m. walking south from the area of East 43rd Street and Askew Avenue.

Narek is Black, 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a tan hoodie, black pants, and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Narek Thomas should call 911.

