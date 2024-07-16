Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Jasmine Parkinson was last seen Monday at 5:20 p.m. leaving her home near East 82nd Street and Forest Avenue in KCMO.

Jasmine is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She has brown hair, braided, with a bun.

Jasmine wore a white or light gray T-shirt, orange shorts and is barefoot, police said.

Anyone with information about Jasmine Parkinson should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.