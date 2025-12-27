Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 18-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Friday morning.

Martez Mitchell was last seen at about 8 a.m. Friday in the area of East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue.

He is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Martez’s family is worried about him, police said.

Anyone with information about Martez should call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

