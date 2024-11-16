Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 54-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning.

David Vickers, 54, was seen in the area of Little Blue Road and Norfleet Road, police said.

Vickers was driving his 2018 gray Ford F150 which is pictured below.

KCPD

He is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police said Vickers wore a neon green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about David Vickers should call 911.

