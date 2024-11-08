Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen Thursday night.

Tyler Brown, 27, was seen in the area of his residential facility about 9:30 p.m. at East 68th Street and Troost Avenue, police said.

Brown is Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Police said he wore a gray hoodie, white T-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Tyler Brown should call 911.

