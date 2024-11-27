Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Andrew Calvert, 18, was last seen at 8 p.m. Tuesday near East 29th Street and Tracy Avenue in KCMO.

Calvert has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and needs medication.

No information on what kind of clothing he wore when last seen.

Anyone with information on Calvert should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.