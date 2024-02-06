Kansas City, Missouri police ask for public's help to find missing teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are asking for the public's help to find missing teenager who requires immediate medical care.

Jonathan Thessen, 13, was last seen 2:30 p.m. Monday leaving the area of Northwest 72nd Street and Prairie View Road, police said.

Jonathan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He wore a light gray hoodie, black sweatpants, a black jacket, and dark gray baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information about Jonathan Thessen should call 911.

