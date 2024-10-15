Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 19-year-old woman.

Stacy Morales Zuniga was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday walking near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard, according to police.

She is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Morales Zuniga wore red shorts and a red shirt and appeared to be in need emergency medical treatment, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Stacy Morales Zuniga should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.