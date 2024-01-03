Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to locate 26-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for Rayvon Lewis, 26, who was last seen Wednesday and is in need of immediate medical care.

Lewis was last seen around noon in the area of East 24th Street and Troost Avenue.

He walked away from the area after telling his family he would return.

Lewis is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and black pants, per KCPD.

Anyone with any information about Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

