Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to locate 26-year-old man

KCPD
Rayvon Lewis
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:05:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for Rayvon Lewis, 26, who was last seen Wednesday and is in need of immediate medical care.

Lewis was last seen around noon in the area of East 24th Street and Troost Avenue.

He walked away from the area after telling his family he would return.

Lewis is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and black pants, per KCPD.

Anyone with any information about Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

